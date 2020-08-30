Keybank National Association OH Has $173,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $34,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

