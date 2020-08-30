Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cfra downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,367 shares of company stock valued at $43,892. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 80.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,684 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 34.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Terex by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

