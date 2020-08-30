Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

