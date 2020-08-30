State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $68,413,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 145,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,454,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $901.44 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $918.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

