State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 639 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,994.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 825,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 359.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 82,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 64,177 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

