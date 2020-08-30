State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 33,541 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,541 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3,477.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.