Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 58,297 TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 30,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

