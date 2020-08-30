Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 58,297 TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 30,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lamar Advertising Co Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.
Lamar Advertising Co Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,119 Shares of Sanofi SA
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,119 Shares of Sanofi SA
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,895 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,895 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 428 Shares of Synopsys, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 428 Shares of Synopsys, Inc.
Linde PLC Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.
Linde PLC Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report