Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of Mmtec stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Mmtec has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.
Mmtec Company Profile
Featured Article: Asset Allocation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC).
Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.