Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Mmtec stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Mmtec has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Mmtec Company Profile

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

