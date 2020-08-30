Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,643 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

