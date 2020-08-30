Trexquant Investment LP Has $220,000 Holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hanger were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth $190,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth $226,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hanger by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 184.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HNGR opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. Hanger Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

