Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 11.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BMC Stock during the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 83.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares during the period.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

BMCH opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.45.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

