Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTES. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

