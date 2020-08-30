Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Triumph Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

