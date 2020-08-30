PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after buying an additional 88,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 224,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 64,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

