Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 221.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

