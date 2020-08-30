UBS Group AG Acquires 33,275 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,275 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 182,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Newmark Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

