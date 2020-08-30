Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

