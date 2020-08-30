State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,032 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research cut Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

