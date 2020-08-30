State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.57 Million Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,982 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 818,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in SLM by 33.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in SLM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 439,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in SLM by 1,828.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of SLM opened at $7.78 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

