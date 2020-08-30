WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,006 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of WPX Energy worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $146,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $10,524,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 77.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 872,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WPX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

WPX opened at $5.87 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.53.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.