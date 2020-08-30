Amalgamated Bank Sells 906 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in J2 Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

J2 Global stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

