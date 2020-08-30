Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $103.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

