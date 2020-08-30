Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 6,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,263.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $6,871,037.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,402,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Raymond James raised their price target on AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

