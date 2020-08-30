Amalgamated Bank Invests $496,000 in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

DISH Network stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.70.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

