Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $454,688,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23,609.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 1,176,210 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after buying an additional 690,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.