Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,209 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 79.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

