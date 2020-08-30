Amalgamated Bank Sells 913 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $320,000.

PTCT stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.32. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,036.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

