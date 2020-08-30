Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.