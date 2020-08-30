Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 17.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $377,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $329,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.08.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

