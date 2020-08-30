Amalgamated Bank Sells 34,366 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,366 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

