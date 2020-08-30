Amalgamated Bank Sells 25,062 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,062 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,224.0% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,402,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 754,955 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,916.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 692,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 658,083 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 532,406 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

