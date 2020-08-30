Amalgamated Bank Has $512,000 Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

THG opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.