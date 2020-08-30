Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

HIW stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

