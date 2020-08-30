Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

