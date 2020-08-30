Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 122.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

