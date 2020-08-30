Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVAX stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.76. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.44.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.