Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,497 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

FTDR stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

