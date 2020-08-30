Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $615,393,000 after buying an additional 268,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,380,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $138,586,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CXO stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

