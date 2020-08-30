Amalgamated Bank Has $522,000 Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 103.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266,903 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 81.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 954,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

