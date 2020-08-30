Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 66.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,997 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1,832.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

