Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $167.97 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $167.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.71.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

