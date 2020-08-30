Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.88.

AZO stock opened at $1,189.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,175.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,067.55.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.