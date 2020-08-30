Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,849 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,823,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 515,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 359,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $163.15 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.