Synovus Financial Corp Has $31,000 Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Roku by 37.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roku by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $474,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.68.

ROKU opened at $172.85 on Friday. Roku Inc has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $177.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $38,901.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,359.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,701 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

