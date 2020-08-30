Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

