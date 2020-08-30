Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUSA. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.