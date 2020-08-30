RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of RLI by 867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RLI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

