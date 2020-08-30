Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 32,675 Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Creative Realities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised Creative Realities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CREX opened at $1.38 on Friday. Creative Realities Inc has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Creative Realities Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

