Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,361 Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Dorian LPG by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 20,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dorian LPG by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Dorian LPG by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

NYSE:LPG opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. Dorian LPG Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.