Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.09 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.43.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 615,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,081,796.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 253,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $1,237,338.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,347,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,392 in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

